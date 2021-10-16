Save $0.84 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Stockton

(STOCKTON, CA) Depending on where you fill up in Stockton, you could be saving up to $0.84 per gallon on gas.

My Mini Mart at 1756 N Wilson Way was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.95 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 3355 E Hammer Ln, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.79.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.32 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

My Mini Mart 1756 N Wilson Way, Stockton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.95 $ 4.15 $ 4.25 $ -- card card $ 4.05 $ 4.25 $ 4.35 $ --

A&A Gas 16 E Harding Way, Stockton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.99 $ -- $ 4.39 $ 4.21 card card $ 3.99 $ -- $ 4.49 $ 4.21

76 2701 W March Ln, Stockton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.99 $ 4.99 $ 5.09 $ 4.59 card card $ 4.19 $ 5.09 $ 5.19 $ 4.69

Costco 1616 E Hammer Ln, Stockton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ -- $ 4.29 $ --

Foodmart Gasoline 2185 E Fremont St, Stockton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.05 $ 4.25 $ 4.35 $ 4.35 card card $ 4.15 $ 4.35 $ 4.45 $ 4.45

Sinclair 1901 S El Dorado St, Stockton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 4.39 $ -- card card $ 4.05 $ 4.35 $ 4.45 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.