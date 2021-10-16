CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

Save $0.84 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Stockton

Stockton Daily
8 days ago
 8 days ago
(STOCKTON, CA) Depending on where you fill up in Stockton, you could be saving up to $0.84 per gallon on gas.

My Mini Mart at 1756 N Wilson Way was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.95 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 3355 E Hammer Ln, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.79.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.32 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

My Mini Mart

1756 N Wilson Way, Stockton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.95
$4.15
$4.25
$--
card
card$4.05
$4.25
$4.35
$--

A&A Gas

16 E Harding Way, Stockton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.99
$--
$4.39
$4.21
card
card$3.99
$--
$4.49
$4.21

76

2701 W March Ln, Stockton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.99
$4.99
$5.09
$4.59
card
card$4.19
$5.09
$5.19
$4.69

Costco

1616 E Hammer Ln, Stockton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.99
$--
$4.29
$--

Foodmart Gasoline

2185 E Fremont St, Stockton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.05
$4.25
$4.35
$4.35
card
card$4.15
$4.35
$4.45
$4.45

Sinclair

1901 S El Dorado St, Stockton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.09
$4.29
$4.39
$--
card
card$4.05
$4.35
$4.45
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Stockton Daily

Stockton Daily

Stockton, CA
With Stockton Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

