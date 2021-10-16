Save $0.84 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Stockton
(STOCKTON, CA) Depending on where you fill up in Stockton, you could be saving up to $0.84 per gallon on gas.
My Mini Mart at 1756 N Wilson Way was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.95 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 3355 E Hammer Ln, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.79.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.32 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.95
$4.15
$4.25
$--
|card
card$4.05
$4.25
$4.35
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.99
$--
$4.39
$4.21
|card
card$3.99
$--
$4.49
$4.21
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.99
$4.99
$5.09
$4.59
|card
card$4.19
$5.09
$5.19
$4.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.99
$--
$4.29
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.05
$4.25
$4.35
$4.35
|card
card$4.15
$4.35
$4.45
$4.45
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.09
$4.29
$4.39
$--
|card
card$4.05
$4.35
$4.45
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
