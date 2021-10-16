CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Riverside, CA

Riverside gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Riverside News Watch
Riverside News Watch
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C8Ac3_0cTIhbmI00

(RIVERSIDE, CA) According to Riverside gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.04 per gallon on gas.

Berri Brothers at 3315 14Th St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.95 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 3304 14Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.33 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Berri Brothers

3315 14Th St, Riverside
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.95
$4.15
$4.25
$3.89
card
card$4.05
$4.25
$4.35
$4.19

Speedway Express

4930 Van Buren Blvd, Riverside
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.95
$4.39
$4.49
$--

Rialto Travel Center

3610 S Riverside Ave, Bloomington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.95
$4.15
$4.25
$4.39
card
card$4.05
$4.25
$4.35
$4.49

ARCO

1360 W Blaine St, Riverside
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.97
$--
$--
$4.29

ARCO

3368 S Riverside Ave, Bloomington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.97
$4.17
$4.27
$4.25

Kwik Serv

1703 Main St, Riverside
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.99
$4.19
$4.29
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Riverside, CA
Traffic
City
Riverside, CA
Local
California Traffic
Reuters

Astros and Braves ready to renew rivalry in World Series

Oct 24 (Reuters) - The Houston Astros, unfazed by a cheating scandal that led to their 2017 World Series championship, will return to baseball's biggest stage for the third time in five years this week and are slight favourites to beat the Atlanta Braves. The best-of-seven championship will renew a...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Price Comparison#Chevron
Riverside News Watch

Riverside News Watch

Riverside, CA
736
Followers
555
Post
65K+
Views
ABOUT

With Riverside News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy