Riverside gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(RIVERSIDE, CA) According to Riverside gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.04 per gallon on gas.

Berri Brothers at 3315 14Th St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.95 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 3304 14Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.33 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Berri Brothers 3315 14Th St, Riverside

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.95 $ 4.15 $ 4.25 $ 3.89 card card $ 4.05 $ 4.25 $ 4.35 $ 4.19

Speedway Express 4930 Van Buren Blvd, Riverside

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.95 $ 4.39 $ 4.49 $ --

Rialto Travel Center 3610 S Riverside Ave, Bloomington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.95 $ 4.15 $ 4.25 $ 4.39 card card $ 4.05 $ 4.25 $ 4.35 $ 4.49

ARCO 1360 W Blaine St, Riverside

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.97 $ -- $ -- $ 4.29

ARCO 3368 S Riverside Ave, Bloomington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.97 $ 4.17 $ 4.27 $ 4.25

Kwik Serv 1703 Main St, Riverside

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.