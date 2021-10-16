Riverside gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area
(RIVERSIDE, CA) According to Riverside gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.04 per gallon on gas.
Berri Brothers at 3315 14Th St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.95 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 3304 14Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.99.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.33 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.95
$4.15
$4.25
$3.89
|card
card$4.05
$4.25
$4.35
$4.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.95
$4.39
$4.49
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.95
$4.15
$4.25
$4.39
|card
card$4.05
$4.25
$4.35
$4.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.97
$--
$--
$4.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.97
$4.17
$4.27
$4.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.99
$4.19
$4.29
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
