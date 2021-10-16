This is the cheapest gas in Richmond right now

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(RICHMOND, VA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Richmond area offering savings of $0.80 per gallon.

Valero at 5101 Richmond Henrico Tnpk was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sunoco at 6 Richmond Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.79.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Richmond area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.18 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Valero

5101 Richmond Henrico Tnpk, Richmond
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.50
$3.81
$3.45

Marathon

4300 Richmond Hwy, Richmond
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.39

Valero

2003 Williamsburg Rd, Richmond
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$--
$3.89
$--

CITGO

3109 Williamsburg Rd, Richmond
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.07
$--
$--
$3.29

7-Eleven

4475 S Laburnum Ave, Richmond
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.08
$3.48
$3.88
$--

Sheetz

550 S Airport Dr, Sandston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.08
$3.38
$3.78
$3.16

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

