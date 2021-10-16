This is the cheapest gas in Richmond right now

(RICHMOND, VA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Richmond area offering savings of $0.80 per gallon.

Valero at 5101 Richmond Henrico Tnpk was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sunoco at 6 Richmond Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.79.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Richmond area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.18 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Valero 5101 Richmond Henrico Tnpk, Richmond

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.50 $ 3.81 $ 3.45

Marathon 4300 Richmond Hwy, Richmond

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.39

Valero 2003 Williamsburg Rd, Richmond

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ 3.89 $ --

CITGO 3109 Williamsburg Rd, Richmond

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

7-Eleven 4475 S Laburnum Ave, Richmond

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.08 $ 3.48 $ 3.88 $ --

Sheetz 550 S Airport Dr, Sandston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.08 $ 3.38 $ 3.78 $ 3.16

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.