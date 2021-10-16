CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Baton Rouge gas at $2.73 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

Baton Rouge Voice
 8 days ago
(BATON ROUGE, LA) Depending on where you fill up in Baton Rouge, you could be saving up to $0.66 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Exxon at 7997 Plank Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.73 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.39 at Chevron at 7930 Jefferson Hwy, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.99 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Exxon

7997 Plank Rd, Baton Rouge
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.73
$3.03
$3.58
$3.13
card
card$2.99
$3.09
$3.64
$3.19

Costco

10000 Dawnadele Ave, Baton Rouge
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$--
$3.06
$--

Sunoco

2068 N Sherwood Forest Dr, Baton Rouge
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.20
$3.60
$--

Fuel Zone

2147 Staring Ln, Baton Rouge
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$3.19

Circle K

12567 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.09
$3.39
$--

Exxon

3373 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.92
$--
$--
$3.15
card
card$2.99
$--
$3.74
$3.21

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

