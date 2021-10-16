CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Here’s the cheapest gas in New Orleans Saturday

New Orleans Dispatch
New Orleans Dispatch
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33zq20_0cTIhY4z00

(NEW ORLEANS, LA) According to New Orleans gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.00 per gallon on gas.

Magnolia Discount at 3415 S Carrollton Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.65 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 5600 Tchoupitoulas St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.65.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater New Orleans area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.05 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Magnolia Discount

3415 S Carrollton Ave, New Orleans
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.65
$3.29
$3.59
$--
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Costco

3900 Dublin St, New Orleans
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$3.19
$--

Sam's Club

3900 Airline Dr, Metairie
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$3.19
$--

Sam's Club

1527 Manhattan Blvd, Harvey
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$--
$3.24
$--

Midcity Service Station

4400 S Carrollton Ave, New Orleans
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$3.05

Star

2950 Belle Chasse Hwy, Gretna
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

