Here’s the cheapest gas in New Orleans Saturday

(NEW ORLEANS, LA) According to New Orleans gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.00 per gallon on gas.

Magnolia Discount at 3415 S Carrollton Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.65 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 5600 Tchoupitoulas St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.65.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater New Orleans area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.05 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Magnolia Discount 3415 S Carrollton Ave, New Orleans

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.65 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ -- card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Costco 3900 Dublin St, New Orleans

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.19 $ --

Sam's Club 3900 Airline Dr, Metairie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.19 $ --

Sam's Club 1527 Manhattan Blvd, Harvey

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ 3.24 $ --

Midcity Service Station 4400 S Carrollton Ave, New Orleans

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ 3.05

Star 2950 Belle Chasse Hwy, Gretna

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.