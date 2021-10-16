CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Save up to $0.37 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Knoxville

Knoxville Journal
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mNkIj_0cTIhXCG00

(KNOXVILLE, TN) Depending on where you fill up in Knoxville, you could be saving up to $0.37 per gallon on gas.

Sam's Club at 2920 Knoxville Center Dr was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.85 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Pilot at 422 N Northshore Dr , where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.22.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.09 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club

2920 Knoxville Center Dr , Knoxville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$3.20
$3.23

Sunoco

2520 Loves Creek Rd, Knoxville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$3.49

Shell

5014 Washington Pike, Knoxville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$3.33
$3.74
$3.29

Murphy USA

3019 Kinzel Way, Knoxville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$3.21
$3.46
$3.27

Speed Mart

2017 Chapman Hwy, Knoxville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.98
$--
$--
$3.35

Fuel City

800 Beaumont Ave, Knoxville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.98
$--
$3.45
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

