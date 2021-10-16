Save up to $0.37 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Knoxville

(KNOXVILLE, TN) Depending on where you fill up in Knoxville, you could be saving up to $0.37 per gallon on gas.

Sam's Club at 2920 Knoxville Center Dr was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.85 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Pilot at 422 N Northshore Dr , where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.22.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.09 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 2920 Knoxville Center Dr , Knoxville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ 3.20 $ 3.23

Sunoco 2520 Loves Creek Rd, Knoxville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ 3.49

Shell 5014 Washington Pike, Knoxville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.33 $ 3.74 $ 3.29

Murphy USA 3019 Kinzel Way, Knoxville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.21 $ 3.46 $ 3.27

Speed Mart 2017 Chapman Hwy, Knoxville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ -- $ -- $ 3.35

Fuel City 800 Beaumont Ave, Knoxville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ -- $ 3.45 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.