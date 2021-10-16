Save up to $0.37 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Knoxville
(KNOXVILLE, TN) Depending on where you fill up in Knoxville, you could be saving up to $0.37 per gallon on gas.
Sam's Club at 2920 Knoxville Center Dr was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.85 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Pilot at 422 N Northshore Dr , where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.22.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.09 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$--
$3.20
$3.23
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$3.33
$3.74
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$3.21
$3.46
$3.27
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.98
$--
$--
$3.35
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.98
$--
$3.45
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
