Honolulu gas at $3.75 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(HONOLULU, HI) According to Honolulu gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.50 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, AAFES at Bldg 1760 Kuntz Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.75 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to 76 at 3236 Wai'Alae Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.25.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $4.08.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

AAFES Bldg 1760 Kuntz Ave, Hickam AFB

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.75 $ 4.05 $ 4.15 $ --

Costco 520 Alakawa St, Iwilei

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ -- $ 3.99 $ --

Aloha 215 S Vineyard Blvd, Honolulu

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.84 $ 4.09 $ 4.39 $ -- card card $ 3.94 $ 4.19 $ 4.49 $ --

AAFES Bldg 550, Fort Shafter

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.85 $ 4.05 $ 4.15 $ --

AAFES 880 Aliamanu Dr, Aliamanu

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.85 $ 4.05 $ 4.15 $ --

NEX Bldg 71 Radford Dr, Pearl Harbor

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.85 $ 4.05 $ 4.15 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.