Where's the cheapest gas in Wichita?
(WICHITA, KS) According to Wichita gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.30 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 9700 E Kellogg Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Valero at 248 S Hillside St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Wichita area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.97 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$3.02
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$3.02
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$3.04
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$3.19
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.94
$3.24
$3.54
$3.14
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$3.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
