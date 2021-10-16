Where's the cheapest gas in Wichita?

(WICHITA, KS) According to Wichita gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.30 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 9700 E Kellogg Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Valero at 248 S Hillside St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Wichita area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.97 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Costco 9700 E Kellogg Ave, Wichita

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.02 $ 3.09

Sam's Club 3415 N Rock Rd, Wichita

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.02 $ --

Jump Start 7115 W 13Th St N, Wichita

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ 3.04

Sam's Club 6200 W Kellogg St, Wichita

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.19 $ --

Cenex 1231 E 29Th St N, Wichita

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.94 $ 3.24 $ 3.54 $ 3.14 card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.19

KC Gas & Groc 1161 N Broadway St, Wichita

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.