Wichita, KS

Where's the cheapest gas in Wichita?

Wichita Bulletin
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qtqnr_0cTIhVQo00

(WICHITA, KS) According to Wichita gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.30 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 9700 E Kellogg Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Valero at 248 S Hillside St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Wichita area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.97 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Costco

9700 E Kellogg Ave, Wichita
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$3.02
$3.09

Sam's Club

3415 N Rock Rd, Wichita
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$3.02
$--

Jump Start

7115 W 13Th St N, Wichita
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$3.04

Sam's Club

6200 W Kellogg St, Wichita
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$3.19
$--

Cenex

1231 E 29Th St N, Wichita
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.94
$3.24
$3.54
$3.14
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.19

KC Gas & Groc

1161 N Broadway St, Wichita
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

Wichita Bulletin

