Tulsa gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area
(TULSA, OK) Depending on where you fill up in Tulsa, you could be saving up to $0.68 per gallon on gas.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Phillips 66 at 1448 S Utica Ave . Regular there was listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.37 at Super Corner Stop at 449 S Sheridan Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Tulsa area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.98 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$2.98
$3.26
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.77
$--
$3.14
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$2.95
$3.25
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
