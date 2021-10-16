Tulsa gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(TULSA, OK) Depending on where you fill up in Tulsa, you could be saving up to $0.68 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Phillips 66 at 1448 S Utica Ave . Regular there was listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.37 at Super Corner Stop at 449 S Sheridan Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Tulsa area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.98 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Phillips 66 1448 S Utica Ave , Tulsa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.98 $ 3.26 $ --

Sam's Club 4420 S Sheridan Rd, Tulsa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ -- $ 3.14 $ --

Minute Mart 4021 S Harvard Ave, Tulsa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 2.95 $ 3.25 $ 2.99

Stop & Save 630 W 12Th St, Tulsa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sinclair 3031 S 65Th W Ave, Tulsa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ --

Shamrock 3301 W 61St St S, Tulsa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.