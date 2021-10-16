CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Here’s the cheapest gas in Virginia Beach Saturday

Virginia Beach News Beat
Virginia Beach News Beat
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HOsTR_0cTIhTfM00

(VIRGINIA BEACH, VA) Gas prices vary across in the Virginia Beach area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.25 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 3345 Virginia Beach Blvd. Regular there was listed at $3.04 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.29 at Shell at 1085 Virginia Beach Blvd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Virginia Beach area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.18 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club

3345 Virginia Beach Blvd, Virginia Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$--
$3.27
$--

Kroger

3330 Virginia Beach Blvd, Virginia Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.14
$3.34
$3.59
$3.45

CITGO

1405 N Great Neck Rd, Virginia Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$3.44
$3.79
$--

NEX

889 E Ave, Virginia Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.16
$--
$3.89
$2.99

BP

729 22Nd St, Virginia Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.17
$3.45
$3.85
$--

Exxon

312 Virginia Beach Blvd, Virginia Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.17
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 1

 

