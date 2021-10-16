Here’s the cheapest gas in Virginia Beach Saturday
(VIRGINIA BEACH, VA) Gas prices vary across in the Virginia Beach area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.25 per gallon.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 3345 Virginia Beach Blvd. Regular there was listed at $3.04 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.29 at Shell at 1085 Virginia Beach Blvd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Virginia Beach area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.18 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.04
$--
$3.27
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.14
$3.34
$3.59
$3.45
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$3.44
$3.79
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.16
$--
$3.89
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.17
$3.45
$3.85
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.17
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 1