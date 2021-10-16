Save $1.00 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Pompano Beach

(POMPANO BEACH, FL) Gas prices vary across in the Pompano Beach area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.00 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sunoco at 4891 Powerline Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 1819 N Federal Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.89.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.18.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sunoco 4891 Powerline Rd, Oakland Park

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Costco 1800 W Sample Rd, Pompano Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ 3.39 $ --

Murphy USA 2320 W Atlantic Blvd, Pompano Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ 3.37 $ 3.67 $ 3.29

Wawa 2000 N State Rd 7, Margate

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.08 $ 3.45 $ 3.58 $ 3.41

Westar 101 E Atlantic Blvd, Pompano Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.79 $ 3.29

Exxon 1480 Sw 26Th Ave, Pompano Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.44 $ 3.74 $ 3.42

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.