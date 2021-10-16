Gas savings: The cheapest station in Nashville

(NASHVILLE, TN) According to Nashville gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.56 per gallon on gas.

Costco at 6670 Charlotte Pike was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.93 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 1702 West End Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.49.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.11.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Costco 6670 Charlotte Pike, Nashville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ -- $ 3.39 $ --

Sunrise Express Mart 2600 Clarksville Pike, Nashville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ --

Zack's Express 3508 Clarksville Pike, Nashville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ --

CITGO 3900 Clarksville Pike, Nashville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ --

Phillips 66 3909 Clarksville Pike, Nashville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 3.49

Kroger 3930 Clarksville Pike, Nashville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.