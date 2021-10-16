Salt Lake City gas at $3.55 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(SALT LAKE CITY, UT) Gas prices vary across in the Salt Lake City area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.34 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 1818 S 300 W was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.55 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 504 S West Temple, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.89.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.68 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Costco 1818 S 300 W, Salt Lake City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.55 $ -- $ 3.89 $ 3.49

Sam's Club 1905 S 300 W, Salt Lake City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.55 $ -- $ 3.89 $ --

Costco 3747 Constitution Blvd, West Valley City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.55 $ -- $ 3.85 $ --

Sapp Brothers 1953 California Ave, Salt Lake City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.57 $ -- $ 3.99 $ 3.97

Chevron 1881 California Ave, Salt Lake City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.57 $ 3.87 $ 4.07 $ 3.55

Maverik 1680 South Redwood Road, Salt Lake City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.57 $ 3.77 $ 3.97 $ 3.65

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.