Salt Lake City gas at $3.55 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

 8 days ago
(SALT LAKE CITY, UT) Gas prices vary across in the Salt Lake City area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.34 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 1818 S 300 W was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.55 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 504 S West Temple, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.89.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.68 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Costco

1818 S 300 W, Salt Lake City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.55
$--
$3.89
$3.49

Sam's Club

1905 S 300 W, Salt Lake City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.55
$--
$3.89
$--

Costco

3747 Constitution Blvd, West Valley City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.55
$--
$3.85
$--

Sapp Brothers

1953 California Ave, Salt Lake City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.57
$--
$3.99
$3.97

Chevron

1881 California Ave, Salt Lake City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.57
$3.87
$4.07
$3.55

Maverik

1680 South Redwood Road, Salt Lake City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.57
$3.77
$3.97
$3.65

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 1

 

