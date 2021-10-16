CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester gas at $3.04 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

Rochester News Flash
 8 days ago
(ROCHESTER, NY) According to Rochester gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.55 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 335 Westfall Rd. Regular there was listed at $3.04 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.59 at Speedway at 719 Elmgrove Rd , which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.32.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Costco

335 Westfall Rd, Rochester
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$--
$3.36
$3.11

Walmart

1200 Marketplace Dr, Rochester
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$--
$3.36
$--

7-Eleven

1133 Scottsville Rd, Chili
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.72
$3.27

Kwik Fill

2440 W Ridge Rd, Greece
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.29
$3.59
$--

Sunoco

480 Plank Rd, Penfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.09
$3.19
$3.39
$--
card
card$3.39
$--
$3.69
$--

BJ's

400 Jay Scutti Blvd, Henrietta
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.11
$--
$3.39
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

