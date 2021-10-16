Rochester gas at $3.04 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(ROCHESTER, NY) According to Rochester gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.55 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 335 Westfall Rd. Regular there was listed at $3.04 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.59 at Speedway at 719 Elmgrove Rd , which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.32.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Costco 335 Westfall Rd, Rochester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ 3.36 $ 3.11

Walmart 1200 Marketplace Dr, Rochester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ 3.36 $ --

7-Eleven 1133 Scottsville Rd, Chili

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.72 $ 3.27

Kwik Fill 2440 W Ridge Rd, Greece

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ --

Sunoco 480 Plank Rd, Penfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ -- card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ 3.69 $ --

BJ's 400 Jay Scutti Blvd, Henrietta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.11 $ -- $ 3.39 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.