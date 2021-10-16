This is the cheapest gas in Raleigh right now

(RALEIGH, NC) Gas prices vary across in the Raleigh area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.30 per gallon.

Sam's Club at 2537 S Saunders St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Exxon at 5436 Six Forks Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.10.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sam's Club 2537 S Saunders St, Raleigh

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.31 $ --

Murphy Express 4520 Fayetteville Rd, Raleigh

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.01 $ 3.40 $ 3.77 $ 3.45

Costco 2838 Wake Forest Rd, Raleigh

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.02 $ -- $ 3.42 $ --

Circle K 2506 S Saunders St, Raleigh

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ 3.42 $ 3.79 $ --

Mobil 2516 S Saunders St, Raleigh

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ 3.44 $ 3.84 $ --

Exxon 5009 Fayetteville Rd, Raleigh

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ -- $ -- $ 3.46

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.