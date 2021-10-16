CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Raleigh, NC

This is the cheapest gas in Raleigh right now

Raleigh News Watch
Raleigh News Watch
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jHubc_0cTIhOUx00

(RALEIGH, NC) Gas prices vary across in the Raleigh area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.30 per gallon.

Sam's Club at 2537 S Saunders St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Exxon at 5436 Six Forks Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.10.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sam's Club

2537 S Saunders St, Raleigh
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$3.31
$--

Murphy Express

4520 Fayetteville Rd, Raleigh
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.01
$3.40
$3.77
$3.45

Costco

2838 Wake Forest Rd, Raleigh
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.02
$--
$3.42
$--

Circle K

2506 S Saunders St, Raleigh
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.03
$3.42
$3.79
$--

Mobil

2516 S Saunders St, Raleigh
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.03
$3.44
$3.84
$--

Exxon

5009 Fayetteville Rd, Raleigh
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.03
$--
$--
$3.46

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Traffic
Reuters

Astros and Braves ready to renew rivalry in World Series

Oct 24 (Reuters) - The Houston Astros, unfazed by a cheating scandal that led to their 2017 World Series championship, will return to baseball's biggest stage for the third time in five years this week and are slight favourites to beat the Atlanta Braves. The best-of-seven championship will renew a...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Exxon
Raleigh News Watch

Raleigh News Watch

Raleigh, NC
227
Followers
569
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

With Raleigh News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy