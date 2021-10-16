CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.68 per gallon

Birmingham Bulletin
 8 days ago
(BIRMINGHAM, AL) Gas prices vary across in the Birmingham area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.68 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Marathon at 5401 E Lake Blvd. Regular there was listed at $2.67 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.35 at Texaco at 400 19Th St S, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.09 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Marathon

5401 E Lake Blvd, Birmingham
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.67
$--
$--
$2.80

Sam's Club

201 Lakeshore Pkwy, Homewood
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$3.09
$--

Wavaho

600 20Th St, Ensley
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$--

K M Food Mart

224 12Th St W, Birmingham
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$--
$--
$--

Shell

3020 12Th Ave North, Birmingham
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$3.19

Exxon

4101 1St Ave N, Birmingham
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

