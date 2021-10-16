Birmingham gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.68 per gallon

(BIRMINGHAM, AL) Gas prices vary across in the Birmingham area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.68 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Marathon at 5401 E Lake Blvd. Regular there was listed at $2.67 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.35 at Texaco at 400 19Th St S, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.09 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Marathon 5401 E Lake Blvd, Birmingham

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ -- $ -- $ 2.80

Sam's Club 201 Lakeshore Pkwy, Homewood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ 3.09 $ --

Wavaho 600 20Th St, Ensley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ --

K M Food Mart 224 12Th St W, Birmingham

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 3020 12Th Ave North, Birmingham

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Exxon 4101 1St Ave N, Birmingham

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.