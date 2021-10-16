CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Here’s the cheapest gas in Bakersfield Saturday

Bakersfield Today
 8 days ago
(BAKERSFIELD, CA) According to Bakersfield gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.36 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Fastrip at 805 34Th St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.53 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 3100 Niles St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.89.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $4.23.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Fastrip

805 34Th St, Bakersfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.53
$3.73
$3.83
$3.67
card
card$3.63
$3.83
$3.93
$3.77

V-Red

800 34Th St, Bakersfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.55
$3.75
$3.85
$3.69
card
card$3.75
$3.85
$3.95
$3.89

Fastrip Fuel & Howard's

1332 Bernard St, Bakersfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.81
$3.91
$4.01
$--
card
card$3.91
$4.01
$4.11
$--

Fastrip

2200 Niles St, Bakersfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.83
$4.03
$4.13
$4.05
card
card$3.95
$4.15
$4.25
$4.17

On The Go Food Store

2501 River Blvd, Bakersfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.85
$4.05
$4.15
$--
card
card$3.89
$--
$--
$--

Fastrip

1640 S Chester Ave, Bakersfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.87
$3.97
$4.07
$4.25
card
card$3.99
$4.09
$4.19
$4.37

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

