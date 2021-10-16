Here’s the cheapest gas in Bakersfield Saturday

(BAKERSFIELD, CA) According to Bakersfield gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.36 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Fastrip at 805 34Th St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.53 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 3100 Niles St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.89.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $4.23.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Fastrip 805 34Th St, Bakersfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.53 $ 3.73 $ 3.83 $ 3.67 card card $ 3.63 $ 3.83 $ 3.93 $ 3.77

V-Red 800 34Th St, Bakersfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.55 $ 3.75 $ 3.85 $ 3.69 card card $ 3.75 $ 3.85 $ 3.95 $ 3.89

Fastrip Fuel & Howard's 1332 Bernard St, Bakersfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.81 $ 3.91 $ 4.01 $ -- card card $ 3.91 $ 4.01 $ 4.11 $ --

Fastrip 2200 Niles St, Bakersfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.83 $ 4.03 $ 4.13 $ 4.05 card card $ 3.95 $ 4.15 $ 4.25 $ 4.17

On The Go Food Store 2501 River Blvd, Bakersfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.85 $ 4.05 $ 4.15 $ -- card card $ 3.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Fastrip 1640 S Chester Ave, Bakersfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.87 $ 3.97 $ 4.07 $ 4.25 card card $ 3.99 $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ 4.37

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.