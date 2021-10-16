CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Save $0.60 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Colorado Springs

 8 days ago
(COLORADO SPRINGS, CO) According to Colorado Springs gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.60 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Everyday at 1502 S Tejon St. Regular there was listed at $3.19 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.79 at Conoco at 221 S 8Th St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Colorado Springs area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.53 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Everyday

1502 S Tejon St, Colorado Springs
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.79
$--

Sinclair

305 S 8Th St, Colorado Springs
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.72
$4.02
$3.29

Maverik

135 East Motor Way, Colorado Springs
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.49
$3.69
$3.28

Sinclair

1901 N Academy Blvd, Colorado Springs
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.89
$3.29

Costco

5050 N Nevada Ave, Colorado Springs
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$--
$3.79
$--

Diamond Shamrock

4295 N Academy Blvd, Colorado Springs
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.94
$3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Colorado Springs, CO
