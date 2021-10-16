Save $0.60 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Colorado Springs

(COLORADO SPRINGS, CO) According to Colorado Springs gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.60 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Everyday at 1502 S Tejon St. Regular there was listed at $3.19 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.79 at Conoco at 221 S 8Th St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Colorado Springs area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.53 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Everyday 1502 S Tejon St, Colorado Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ --

Sinclair 305 S 8Th St, Colorado Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.72 $ 4.02 $ 3.29

Maverik 135 East Motor Way, Colorado Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 3.28

Sinclair 1901 N Academy Blvd, Colorado Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ 3.29

Costco 5050 N Nevada Ave, Colorado Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ 3.79 $ --

Diamond Shamrock 4295 N Academy Blvd, Colorado Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.94 $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.