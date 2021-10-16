CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Here’s the cheapest gas in Buffalo Saturday

 8 days ago
(BUFFALO, NY) Gas prices vary across in the Buffalo area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $135.41 per gallon.

Sunoco at 2183 Genesee St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.09 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Gales at 302 Gilmore Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $138.5.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $23.54 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sunoco

2183 Genesee St, Buffalo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.09
$3.09
$3.19
$--
card
card$3.09
$--
$3.59
$--

Speedway

2861 S Park Ave, Lackawanna
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$3.49
$--
$3.29

Sunoco

155 Jefferson Ave, Buffalo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.17
$--
$--
$--

Tops FreshXpress

315 Orchard Park Rd , West Seneca
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.45
$--
$--

Gas Plus Express

3287 South Park Ave, Lackawanna
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.39
$--
$--

ARCO

272 E Ferry St, Buffalo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.20
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Community Policy