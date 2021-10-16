Here’s the cheapest gas in Buffalo Saturday

(BUFFALO, NY) Gas prices vary across in the Buffalo area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $135.41 per gallon.

Sunoco at 2183 Genesee St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.09 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Gales at 302 Gilmore Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $138.5.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $23.54 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sunoco 2183 Genesee St, Buffalo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ 3.09 $ 3.19 $ -- card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.59 $ --

Speedway 2861 S Park Ave, Lackawanna

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.49 $ -- $ 3.29

Sunoco 155 Jefferson Ave, Buffalo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.17 $ -- $ -- $ --

Tops FreshXpress 315 Orchard Park Rd , West Seneca

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.45 $ -- $ --

Gas Plus Express 3287 South Park Ave, Lackawanna

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ -- $ --

ARCO 272 E Ferry St, Buffalo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.20 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.