Kansas City, MO

Kansas City gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.85 per gallon

 8 days ago
(KANSAS CITY, MO) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Kansas City area offering savings of $0.85 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 241 E Linwood Blvd. Regular there was listed at $2.84 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.69 at Crossroads Gas Station at 2101 W Pennway St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Kansas City area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.97 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Costco

241 E Linwood Blvd, Kansas City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$--
$3.29
$--

Inner City Oil

3816 E 31St St, Kansas City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$--

Sam's Club

5110 N Oak Trafficway, Kansas City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$--
$3.18
$2.94

Phillips 66

6244 Main St, Kansas City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$3.39
$3.49
$--

Shell

900 E 63Rd St, Kansas City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$3.59
$3.78
$2.99

Shell

2200 East Truman Rd, Kansas City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

