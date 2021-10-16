Kansas City gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.85 per gallon

(KANSAS CITY, MO) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Kansas City area offering savings of $0.85 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 241 E Linwood Blvd. Regular there was listed at $2.84 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.69 at Crossroads Gas Station at 2101 W Pennway St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Kansas City area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.97 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Costco 241 E Linwood Blvd, Kansas City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ 3.29 $ --

Inner City Oil 3816 E 31St St, Kansas City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sam's Club 5110 N Oak Trafficway, Kansas City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ 3.18 $ 2.94

Phillips 66 6244 Main St, Kansas City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.39 $ 3.49 $ --

Shell 900 E 63Rd St, Kansas City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.59 $ 3.78 $ 2.99

Shell 2200 East Truman Rd, Kansas City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.