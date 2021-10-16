Kansas City gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.85 per gallon
(KANSAS CITY, MO) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Kansas City area offering savings of $0.85 per gallon.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 241 E Linwood Blvd. Regular there was listed at $2.84 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.69 at Crossroads Gas Station at 2101 W Pennway St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Kansas City area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.97 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$--
$3.29
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$--
$3.18
$2.94
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$3.39
$3.49
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$3.59
$3.78
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
