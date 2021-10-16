Save $0.98 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Fresno

(FRESNO, CA) According to Fresno gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.98 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Kwik Serv at 4201 E Shields Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.87 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 3018 W Clinton Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.85.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $4.28.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Kwik Serv 4201 E Shields Ave, Fresno

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.87 $ 3.97 $ 4.07 $ -- card card $ 3.97 $ 4.07 $ 4.17 $ --

Fastrip 4798 E Clinton Ave, Fresno

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.95 $ 4.15 $ 4.25 $ 4.29 card card $ 4.07 $ 4.27 $ 4.37 $ 4.41

Fastrip 3793 N Hughes Ave, Fresno

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.95 $ 4.13 $ 4.23 $ 4.25 card card $ 4.07 $ 4.25 $ 4.35 $ 4.37

Costco 2270 Clovis Ave, Clovis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.95 $ -- $ 4.17 $ --

Super 1 Food Store 3701 E Tulare St, Fresno

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.97 $ -- $ -- $ --

Family Express 4205 E Butler Ave, Fresno

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.97 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.