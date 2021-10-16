Washington gas at $2.97 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(WASHINGTON, DC) Gas prices vary across in the Washington area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.72 per gallon.

BP at 6401 Georgia Ave Nw was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.97 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at BP at 6300 Georgia Ave Nw, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.69.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.34 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

BP 6401 Georgia Ave Nw, Washington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.97 $ 3.33 $ 3.73 $ -- card card $ 3.25 $ 3.39 $ 3.83 $ --

Marathon 5143 River Rd, Bethesda

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.07 $ 3.24 $ 3.47 $ -- card card $ 3.12 $ 3.29 $ -- $ --

Exxon 6350 Georgia Ave Nw, Washington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ 3.55 $ 3.65 $ -- card card $ 3.19 $ 3.69 $ 3.79 $ --

Costco 2441 Market St Ne, Washington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.54 $ --

Liberty 4368 King St, Alexandria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ --

Marathon 5652 Columbia Pike, Baileys Crossroads

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.