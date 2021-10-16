CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington gas at $2.97 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

 8 days ago
(WASHINGTON, DC) Gas prices vary across in the Washington area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.72 per gallon.

BP at 6401 Georgia Ave Nw was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.97 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at BP at 6300 Georgia Ave Nw, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.69.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.34 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

BP

6401 Georgia Ave Nw, Washington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.97
$3.33
$3.73
$--
card
card$3.25
$3.39
$3.83
$--

Marathon

5143 River Rd, Bethesda
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.07
$3.24
$3.47
$--
card
card$3.12
$3.29
$--
$--

Exxon

6350 Georgia Ave Nw, Washington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.09
$3.55
$3.65
$--
card
card$3.19
$3.69
$3.79
$--

Costco

2441 Market St Ne, Washington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$3.54
$--

Liberty

4368 King St, Alexandria
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.59
$--

Marathon

5652 Columbia Pike, Baileys Crossroads
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.59
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

