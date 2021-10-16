Here’s the cheapest gas in Oklahoma City Saturday

(OKLAHOMA CITY, OK) Depending on where you fill up in Oklahoma City, you could be saving up to $0.71 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at CM Food Mart at 6201 Nw 10Th St. Regular there was listed at $2.64 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.35 at Shell at 1616 N Portland Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.85.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

CM Food Mart 6201 Nw 10Th St, Oklahoma City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ -- $ -- $ --

7-Eleven 1000 Se 15Th St , Oklahoma City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.66 $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ --

Gulf 200 Sw Grand Blvd, Oklahoma City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ -- $ -- $ --

DUO 4429 S Walker Ave, Oklahoma City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ -- $ -- $ --

Food Mart 412 Se 44Th St, Oklahoma City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ -- $ -- $ --

Convenience J 4844 Nw 23Rd St, Oklahoma City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.67 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.72 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.