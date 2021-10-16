CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Here's the cheapest gas in Oklahoma City Saturday

Oklahoma City Voice
Oklahoma City Voice
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkqJy_0cTIhEfh00

(OKLAHOMA CITY, OK) Depending on where you fill up in Oklahoma City, you could be saving up to $0.71 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at CM Food Mart at 6201 Nw 10Th St. Regular there was listed at $2.64 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.35 at Shell at 1616 N Portland Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.85.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

CM Food Mart

6201 Nw 10Th St, Oklahoma City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.64
$--
$--
$--

7-Eleven

1000 Se 15Th St , Oklahoma City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.66
$3.09
$3.29
$--

Gulf

200 Sw Grand Blvd, Oklahoma City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.67
$--
$--
$--

DUO

4429 S Walker Ave, Oklahoma City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.67
$--
$--
$--

Food Mart

412 Se 44Th St, Oklahoma City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.67
$--
$--
$--

Convenience J

4844 Nw 23Rd St, Oklahoma City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.67
$--
$--
$--
card
card$2.72
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

