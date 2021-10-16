CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Where's the cheapest gas in Albuquerque?

 8 days ago
(ALBUQUERQUE, NM) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Albuquerque area offering savings of $0.50 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 1420 N Renaissance Blvd Ne was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 2124 San Mateo Blvd Ne, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.39.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.18.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Costco

1420 N Renaissance Blvd Ne, Albuquerque
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$3.49
$--

Sam's Club

1421 N Renaissance Blvd Ne , Albuquerque
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$3.49
$--

Circle K

1715 Moon St Ne, Albuquerque
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.91
$3.36
$3.66
$--

Alon

9215 Indian School Rd Ne, Albuquerque
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.91
$3.56
$3.86
$--

Costco

500 Eubank Blvd Se, Albuquerque
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.91
$--
$3.49
$--

Circle K

511 Bridge St Sw, Albuquerque
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.96
$3.29
$--
$3.13

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

