Memphis, TN

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Memphis

 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42vFgL_0cTIhCuF00

(MEMPHIS, TN) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Memphis area offering savings of $0.53 per gallon.

Mapco at 979 E Brooks Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.86 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Exxon at 649 S Riverside Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.39.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.02.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Mapco

979 E Brooks Rd, Memphis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.86
$3.16
$3.46
$3.19

Circle K

1834 Madison Ave, Memphis - Midtown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.59
$3.19

Marathon

2389 Summer Ave, Memphis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.79
$3.19

Rainbow Express

2450 Summer Ave, Memphis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Marathon

2196 South Third St, Memphis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.49
$3.79
$--

Mapco

3333 Thomas St, Memphis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Memphis, TN
Tennessee Traffic
Memphis, TN
#Exxon
Memphis, TN
With Memphis Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

