Gas savings: The cheapest station in Memphis

(MEMPHIS, TN) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Memphis area offering savings of $0.53 per gallon.

Mapco at 979 E Brooks Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.86 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Exxon at 649 S Riverside Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.39.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.02.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Mapco 979 E Brooks Rd, Memphis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ 3.16 $ 3.46 $ 3.19

Circle K 1834 Madison Ave, Memphis - Midtown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 3.19

Marathon 2389 Summer Ave, Memphis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.79 $ 3.19

Rainbow Express 2450 Summer Ave, Memphis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon 2196 South Third St, Memphis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ --

Mapco 3333 Thomas St, Memphis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.