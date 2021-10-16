CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tampa gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

 8 days ago
(TAMPA, FL) According to Tampa gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.40 per gallon on gas.

Walmart at 1505 N Dale Mabry Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sunoco at 818 W Platt St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.39.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.13.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Walmart

1505 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.26
$3.51
$3.39

Sunoco

4019 West Doctor Martin Luther King Junior Blvd, Tampa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.59
$3.75
$--

Shell

5320 N Florida Ave, Tampa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.02
$3.39
$3.69
$3.45

Mobil

1705 W Hillsborough Ave, Tampa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.02
$3.61
$--
$--

Murphy Express

3605 W Hillsborough Ave, Tampa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.02
$3.32
$3.62
$3.42

Circle K

2220 W Kennedy Blvd, Tampa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.05
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.11
$3.48
$3.79
$3.45

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

