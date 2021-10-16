Louisville gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.32 per gallon

(LOUISVILLE, KY) According to Louisville gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.32 per gallon on gas.

Shell at 2911 Bardstown Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.97 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Marathon at 931 Dixie Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Louisville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.13 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Shell 2911 Bardstown Rd, Louisville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.97 $ 3.27 $ 3.67 $ -- card card $ 3.03 $ 3.33 $ 3.73 $ --

Sunoco 3130 Poplar Level Rd, Louisville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Valero 1420 W Broadway, Louisville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.89 $ 3.19

Thorntons 4170 Taylor Blvd, Louisville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.65 $ 3.35

Costco 3408 Bardstown Rd, Louisville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.31 $ 2.99

Murphy USA 2018 Bashford Manor Ln, Louisville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.00 $ 3.37 $ 3.67 $ 3.34

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.