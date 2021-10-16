CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Louisville gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.32 per gallon

 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jmDha_0cTIhA8n00

(LOUISVILLE, KY) According to Louisville gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.32 per gallon on gas.

Shell at 2911 Bardstown Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.97 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Marathon at 931 Dixie Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Louisville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.13 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Shell

2911 Bardstown Rd, Louisville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.97
$3.27
$3.67
$--
card
card$3.03
$3.33
$3.73
$--

Sunoco

3130 Poplar Level Rd, Louisville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.98
$--
$--
$2.99

Valero

1420 W Broadway, Louisville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$3.89
$3.19

Thorntons

4170 Taylor Blvd, Louisville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.65
$3.35

Costco

3408 Bardstown Rd, Louisville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$3.31
$2.99

Murphy USA

2018 Bashford Manor Ln, Louisville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.00
$3.37
$3.67
$3.34

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

