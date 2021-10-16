Here’s the cheapest gas in Cincinnati Saturday

(CINCINNATI, OH) According to Cincinnati gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.60 per gallon on gas.

United Dairy Farmers at 5654 Vine St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Marathon at 3601 Montgomery Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.59.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.23.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

United Dairy Farmers 5654 Vine St, Elmwood Place

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ 3.69

IGA Express 501 Licking Pike, Wilder

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ 3.59

United Dairy Farmers 509 Licking Pike, Wilder

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.38 $ 3.68 $ 3.47

United Dairy Farmers 3410 Madison Pike, Fort Wright

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.38 $ 3.68 $ 3.47

United Dairy Farmers 1135 Steffen Ln, Wilder

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.38 $ 3.65 $ 3.59

Marathon 602 Dayton Ave, Dayton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.