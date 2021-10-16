CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Here’s the cheapest gas in Cincinnati Saturday

Cincinnati Dispatch
Cincinnati Dispatch
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LHJCj_0cTIh9LJ00

(CINCINNATI, OH) According to Cincinnati gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.60 per gallon on gas.

United Dairy Farmers at 5654 Vine St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Marathon at 3601 Montgomery Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.59.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.23.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

United Dairy Farmers

5654 Vine St, Elmwood Place
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.59
$3.89
$3.69

IGA Express

501 Licking Pike, Wilder
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$--
$--
$3.59

United Dairy Farmers

509 Licking Pike, Wilder
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$3.38
$3.68
$3.47

United Dairy Farmers

3410 Madison Pike, Fort Wright
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$3.38
$3.68
$3.47

United Dairy Farmers

1135 Steffen Ln, Wilder
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$3.38
$3.65
$3.59

Marathon

602 Dayton Ave, Dayton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

