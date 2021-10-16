CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

El Paso gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.52 per gallon

 8 days ago
(EL PASO, TX) Gas prices vary across in the El Paso area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.52 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, AAFES at 4130 Ellerthorpe Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.87 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 220 E Paisano Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.39.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.15 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

AAFES

4130 Ellerthorpe Ave, El Paso
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$3.39
$3.59
$3.13

Valero

3815 Pershing Dr, El Paso
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.91
$3.43
$3.83
$3.19

AAFES

5001 Jeb Stuart Rd, Fort Bliss
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.45
$3.77
$--

AAFES

1333 Cassidy Rd, Fort Bliss
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.21
$3.51
$3.13

Costco

6101 Gateway Blvd W , El Paso
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$--
$3.18
$--

Sam's Club

7001 Gateway Blvd W , El Paso
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.02
$--
$3.18
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

