El Paso gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.52 per gallon

(EL PASO, TX) Gas prices vary across in the El Paso area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.52 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, AAFES at 4130 Ellerthorpe Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.87 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 220 E Paisano Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.39.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.15 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

AAFES 4130 Ellerthorpe Ave, El Paso

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.13

Valero 3815 Pershing Dr, El Paso

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ 3.43 $ 3.83 $ 3.19

AAFES 5001 Jeb Stuart Rd, Fort Bliss

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.45 $ 3.77 $ --

AAFES 1333 Cassidy Rd, Fort Bliss

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.21 $ 3.51 $ 3.13

Costco 6101 Gateway Blvd W , El Paso

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ 3.18 $ --

Sam's Club 7001 Gateway Blvd W , El Paso

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.02 $ -- $ 3.18 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.