El Paso gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.52 per gallon
(EL PASO, TX) Gas prices vary across in the El Paso area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.52 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, AAFES at 4130 Ellerthorpe Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.87 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 220 E Paisano Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.39.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.15 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$3.39
$3.59
$3.13
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.91
$3.43
$3.83
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.45
$3.77
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.21
$3.51
$3.13
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$--
$3.18
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.02
$--
$3.18
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
