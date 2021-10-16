CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s the cheapest gas in Sacramento Saturday

 8 days ago
(SACRAMENTO, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Sacramento area offering savings of $0.90 per gallon.

Snacks & Gas at 2199 El Camino Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.99 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 2449 Northgate Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.89.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $4.41.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Snacks & Gas

2199 El Camino Ave, Sacramento
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.99
$--
$--
$4.25
card
card$4.13
$--
$--
$4.39

Diamond Gas & Mart

8329 Folsom Blvd, Sacramento
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.07
$4.17
$4.27
$4.07
card
card$4.17
$4.27
$4.37
$4.17

Bonfare

809 20Th St, Sacramento
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.09
$4.29
$4.49
$--
card
card$4.19
$4.39
$4.59
$--

Costco

1600 Expo Pkwy, Sacramento
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.09
$--
$4.39
$--

Bonfare

3120 Northgate Blvd, Sacramento
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.09
$4.29
$4.49
$4.09
card
card$4.19
$4.39
$4.59
$4.09

Pilot

2828 El Centro Rd, Sacramento
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.09
$4.19
$4.29
$4.65

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

