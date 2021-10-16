Here’s the cheapest gas in Sacramento Saturday

(SACRAMENTO, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Sacramento area offering savings of $0.90 per gallon.

Snacks & Gas at 2199 El Camino Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.99 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 2449 Northgate Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.89.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $4.41.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Snacks & Gas 2199 El Camino Ave, Sacramento

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.99 $ -- $ -- $ 4.25 card card $ 4.13 $ -- $ -- $ 4.39

Diamond Gas & Mart 8329 Folsom Blvd, Sacramento

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.07 $ 4.17 $ 4.27 $ 4.07 card card $ 4.17 $ 4.27 $ 4.37 $ 4.17

Bonfare 809 20Th St, Sacramento

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 4.49 $ -- card card $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ 4.59 $ --

Costco 1600 Expo Pkwy, Sacramento

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.09 $ -- $ 4.39 $ --

Bonfare 3120 Northgate Blvd, Sacramento

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 4.49 $ 4.09 card card $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ 4.59 $ 4.09

Pilot 2828 El Centro Rd, Sacramento

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ 4.65

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.