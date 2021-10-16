Where's the cheapest gas in Columbus?
(COLUMBUS, OH) According to Columbus gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.46 per gallon on gas.
Speedway at 635 E Weber Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Mobil at 726 W Broad St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.35.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Columbus area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.26 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.69
$3.85
$3.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.59
$3.89
$3.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.00
$3.52
$3.60
$3.45
|card
card$3.28
$3.58
$3.66
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.02
$3.59
$3.89
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$--
$--
$3.29
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0