Columbus, OH

Where's the cheapest gas in Columbus?

Columbus News Alert
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45M5NC_0cTIh6h800

(COLUMBUS, OH) According to Columbus gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.46 per gallon on gas.

Speedway at 635 E Weber Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Mobil at 726 W Broad St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.35.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Columbus area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.26 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Speedway

635 E Weber Rd, Columbus
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.69
$3.85
$3.69

United Dairy Farmers

4374 E Broad St, Whitehall
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.59
$3.89
$3.69

Circle K

411 Georgesville Rd, Columbus
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.00
$3.52
$3.60
$3.45
card
card$3.28
$3.58
$3.66
$3.49

Certified Oil

856 Frank Road, Columbus
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.02
$3.59
$3.89
$3.49

Weber Road Market

900 E Weber Rd, Columbus
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--

BP

1561 Refugee Rd, Columbus
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$--
$--
$3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Astros and Braves ready to renew rivalry in World Series

Oct 24 (Reuters) - The Houston Astros, unfazed by a cheating scandal that led to their 2017 World Series championship, will return to baseball's biggest stage for the third time in five years this week and are slight favourites to beat the Atlanta Braves. The best-of-seven championship will renew a...
Columbus, OH
