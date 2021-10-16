Where's the cheapest gas in Columbus?

(COLUMBUS, OH) According to Columbus gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.46 per gallon on gas.

Speedway at 635 E Weber Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Mobil at 726 W Broad St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.35.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Columbus area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.26 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Speedway 635 E Weber Rd, Columbus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.69 $ 3.85 $ 3.69

United Dairy Farmers 4374 E Broad St, Whitehall

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ 3.69

Circle K 411 Georgesville Rd, Columbus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.00 $ 3.52 $ 3.60 $ 3.45 card card $ 3.28 $ 3.58 $ 3.66 $ 3.49

Certified Oil 856 Frank Road, Columbus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.02 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ 3.49

Weber Road Market 900 E Weber Rd, Columbus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 1561 Refugee Rd, Columbus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.