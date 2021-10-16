Milwaukee gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.42 per gallon
(MILWAUKEE, WI) Gas prices vary across in the Milwaukee area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.42 per gallon.
ASR Petroleum at 575 W Becher St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.97 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at BP at 350 N Plankinton Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.39.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Milwaukee area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.10 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$3.29
$3.59
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$3.09
$3.49
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$3.18
$3.39
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.79
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.79
$3.35
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.09
$3.49
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
