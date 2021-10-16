CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.42 per gallon

Milwaukee Dispatch
Milwaukee Dispatch
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkqJy_0cTIh5oP00

(MILWAUKEE, WI) Gas prices vary across in the Milwaukee area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.42 per gallon.

ASR Petroleum at 575 W Becher St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.97 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at BP at 350 N Plankinton Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.39.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Milwaukee area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.10 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

ASR Petroleum

575 W Becher St, Milwaukee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$3.29
$3.59
$3.09

S.K. Petro Mart

2501 S 13Th St, Milwaukee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$3.09
$3.49
$--

Petro Mart

7002 W Center St, Milwaukee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$3.18
$3.39
$--

CITGO

1831 W National Ave, Milwaukee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.79
$3.19

BP

2023 S Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.79
$3.35

Petro Mart

2341 S Chase Ave, Milwaukee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.09
$3.49
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Traffic
Milwaukee, WI
Traffic
City
Milwaukee, WI
Reuters

Astros and Braves ready to renew rivalry in World Series

Oct 24 (Reuters) - The Houston Astros, unfazed by a cheating scandal that led to their 2017 World Series championship, will return to baseball's biggest stage for the third time in five years this week and are slight favourites to beat the Atlanta Braves. The best-of-seven championship will renew a...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Bp#Cheapest#Asr Petroleum#N Plankinton Ave
Milwaukee Dispatch

Milwaukee Dispatch

Milwaukee, WI
341
Followers
577
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

With Milwaukee Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy