Milwaukee gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.42 per gallon

(MILWAUKEE, WI) Gas prices vary across in the Milwaukee area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.42 per gallon.

ASR Petroleum at 575 W Becher St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.97 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at BP at 350 N Plankinton Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.39.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Milwaukee area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.10 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

ASR Petroleum 575 W Becher St, Milwaukee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

S.K. Petro Mart 2501 S 13Th St, Milwaukee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ --

Petro Mart 7002 W Center St, Milwaukee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.18 $ 3.39 $ --

CITGO 1831 W National Ave, Milwaukee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.19

BP 2023 S Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.35

Petro Mart 2341 S Chase Ave, Milwaukee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.