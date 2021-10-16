CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

 8 days ago
(JACKSONVILLE, FL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Jacksonville area offering savings of $0.30 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Speedway at 7103 Merrill Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.29 at Sunoco at 2990 Rayford St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.12.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Speedway

7103 Merrill Rd, Jacksonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Shell

849 Edgewod Ave N, Jacksonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.01
$3.59
$3.89
$3.39

RaceWay

647 Cassat Ave, Jacksonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$3.35
$3.65
$3.39

Shell

532 Cassat Ave, Jacksonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$3.59
$3.89
$3.39

BP

5002 Normandy Blvd, Jacksonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$--
$--
$3.35

Mobil

1003 N Edgewood Ave, Jacksonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.06
$3.38
$3.76
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Astros and Braves ready to renew rivalry in World Series

Oct 24 (Reuters) - The Houston Astros, unfazed by a cheating scandal that led to their 2017 World Series championship, will return to baseball's biggest stage for the third time in five years this week and are slight favourites to beat the Atlanta Braves. The best-of-seven championship will renew a...
MLB
