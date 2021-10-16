Where's the cheapest gas in Orlando?

(ORLANDO, FL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Orlando area offering savings of $0.30 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sunoco at 843 S Orange Blossom Tr. Regular there was listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.29 at CITGO at 660 N Orange Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.13.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sunoco 843 S Orange Blossom Tr, Orlando

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.14

Kwik Mart 2835 South Bumby , Orlando

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

CITGO 5003 Old Winter Garden Rd, Orlovista

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Walmart Neighborhood Market 906 Lee Rd, Orlando

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.25

Sam's Club 7701 E Colonial Dr, Orlando

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.39 $ --

Sunoco 5600 Hoffner Ave, Orlando

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ 3.28 $ 3.59 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.