Orlando, FL

Where's the cheapest gas in Orlando?

Orlando Times
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PHbSx_0cTIh32x00

(ORLANDO, FL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Orlando area offering savings of $0.30 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sunoco at 843 S Orange Blossom Tr. Regular there was listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.29 at CITGO at 660 N Orange Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.13.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sunoco

843 S Orange Blossom Tr, Orlando
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.14

Kwik Mart

2835 South Bumby , Orlando
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

CITGO

5003 Old Winter Garden Rd, Orlovista
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.19

Walmart Neighborhood Market

906 Lee Rd, Orlando
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.25

Sam's Club

7701 E Colonial Dr, Orlando
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$3.39
$--

Sunoco

5600 Hoffner Ave, Orlando
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.03
$3.28
$3.59
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

