Tucson, AZ

Where's the cheapest gas in Tucson?

Tucson Voice
Tucson Voice
 8 days ago
(TUCSON, AZ) Gas prices vary across in the Tucson area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.80 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Circle K at 1610 E 6Th St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 880 W Saint Marys Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.79.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Tucson area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.11 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Circle K

1610 E 6Th St, Tucson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.05
$3.31
$3.55
$--

Costco

1650 E Tucson Marketplace Blvd, Tucson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$3.45
$--

ARCO

3601 S Park Ave, Tucson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.25
card
card$3.05
$--
$--
$3.29

Circle K

3128 N 1St Ave, Tucson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$--
$--
$3.19
card
card$3.05
$3.31
$3.55
$3.25

ARCO

802 W Speedway Blvd, Tucson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$--
$--
$3.23
card
card$3.05
$--
$--
$3.29

7-Eleven

1595 W St Marys Rd, Tucson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.49
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

