Where's the cheapest gas in Tucson?

(TUCSON, AZ) Gas prices vary across in the Tucson area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.80 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Circle K at 1610 E 6Th St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 880 W Saint Marys Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.79.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Tucson area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.11 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Circle K 1610 E 6Th St, Tucson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.05 $ 3.31 $ 3.55 $ --

Costco 1650 E Tucson Marketplace Blvd, Tucson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.45 $ --

ARCO 3601 S Park Ave, Tucson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.25 card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Circle K 3128 N 1St Ave, Tucson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19 card card $ 3.05 $ 3.31 $ 3.55 $ 3.25

ARCO 802 W Speedway Blvd, Tucson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.23 card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

7-Eleven 1595 W St Marys Rd, Tucson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.