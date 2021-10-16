St. Louis gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area
(ST. LOUIS, MO) Depending on where you fill up in St. Louis, you could be saving up to $0.71 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, ZX at 1620 Union Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.78 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to BP at 2419 State St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.49.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.04 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.78
$2.98
$3.18
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$3.04
$3.24
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.05
$3.25
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$3.07
$3.27
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$3.07
$3.27
$2.98
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$3.07
$3.27
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
