St. Louis gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(ST. LOUIS, MO) Depending on where you fill up in St. Louis, you could be saving up to $0.71 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, ZX at 1620 Union Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.78 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to BP at 2419 State St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.49.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.04 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

ZX 1620 Union Blvd, St Louis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ 2.98 $ 3.18 $ --

ZX 3311 Morganford Rd, St Louis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.04 $ 3.24 $ --

ZX 4216 W Natural Bridge Ave, St Louis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.05 $ 3.25 $ --

ZX 2110 Chouteau Ave, St Louis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.07 $ 3.27 $ 2.89

Conoco 1314 Gravois Ave, St Louis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.07 $ 3.27 $ 2.98

Phillips 66 1655 S Jefferson Ave, St Louis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.07 $ 3.27 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.