Where's the cheapest gas in Indianapolis?

(INDIANAPOLIS, IN) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Indianapolis area offering savings of $0.56 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at BP at 1545 E 38Th St. Regular there was listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.55 at McClure at 1625 S Shelby St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.31 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

BP 1545 E 38Th St, Indianapolis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.57 $ 3.97 $ --

Pilot 4607 S Harding St, Indianapolis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ 3.26 $ 3.94 $ 3.99 card card $ 3.29 $ 3.64 $ 3.94 $ 4.05

CITGO 4415 E Washington St, Indianapolis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.10 $ 3.54 $ 3.84 $ -- card card $ 3.15 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ --

Marathon 2160 S Meridian St , Indianapolis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.14 $ 3.44 $ 3.74 $ -- card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ --

Amoco 3749 E Washington St, Indianapolis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.55 $ 3.95 $ 3.39

Marathon 448 N Sherman Dr, Indianapolis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.55 $ 3.95 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.