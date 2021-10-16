CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Where's the cheapest gas in Indianapolis?

Indianapolis Bulletin
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VEzKA_0cTIgyaI00

(INDIANAPOLIS, IN) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Indianapolis area offering savings of $0.56 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at BP at 1545 E 38Th St. Regular there was listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.55 at McClure at 1625 S Shelby St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.31 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

BP

1545 E 38Th St, Indianapolis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.57
$3.97
$--

Pilot

4607 S Harding St, Indianapolis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.09
$3.26
$3.94
$3.99
card
card$3.29
$3.64
$3.94
$4.05

CITGO

4415 E Washington St, Indianapolis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.10
$3.54
$3.84
$--
card
card$3.15
$3.59
$3.89
$--

Marathon

2160 S Meridian St , Indianapolis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.14
$3.44
$3.74
$--
card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.79
$--

Amoco

3749 E Washington St, Indianapolis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$3.55
$3.95
$3.39

Marathon

448 N Sherman Dr, Indianapolis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$3.55
$3.95
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Indianapolis Bulletin

Indianapolis, IN
