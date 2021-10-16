Where's the cheapest gas in Austin?
(AUSTIN, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Austin, you could be saving up to $0.58 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Shell at 1420 E Anderson Ln was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.75 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 3100 Spirit Of Texas Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.33.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Austin area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.93 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$3.15
$3.55
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$3.00
$3.25
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.75
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$2.80
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$3.44
$3.64
$--
|card
card$2.77
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.78
$3.03
$3.32
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.78
$3.18
$3.58
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
