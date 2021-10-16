CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Where's the cheapest gas in Austin?

Austin Post
Austin Post
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FsGNo_0cTIgxhZ00

(AUSTIN, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Austin, you could be saving up to $0.58 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Shell at 1420 E Anderson Ln was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.75 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 3100 Spirit Of Texas Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.33.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Austin area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.93 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Shell

1420 E Anderson Ln, Austin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$3.15
$3.55
$2.99

Murphy USA

1030 Norwood Park Blvd, Austin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$3.00
$3.25
$2.99

Xpress Fuel

7200 Manchaca Rd, Austin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.75
$--
$--
$--
card
card$2.80
$--
$--
$--

Exxon

1222 S Lamar Blvd, Austin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$3.44
$3.64
$--
card
card$2.77
$--
$--
$--

Murphy USA

710 E Ben White Blvd, Austin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.78
$3.03
$3.32
$2.99

Valero

4602 E Stassney Ln, Austin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.78
$3.18
$3.58
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Austin Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

