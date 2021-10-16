Where's the cheapest gas in Austin?

(AUSTIN, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Austin, you could be saving up to $0.58 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Shell at 1420 E Anderson Ln was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.75 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 3100 Spirit Of Texas Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.33.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Austin area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.93 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Shell 1420 E Anderson Ln, Austin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.15 $ 3.55 $ 2.99

Murphy USA 1030 Norwood Park Blvd, Austin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.00 $ 3.25 $ 2.99

Xpress Fuel 7200 Manchaca Rd, Austin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.80 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 1222 S Lamar Blvd, Austin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ 3.44 $ 3.64 $ -- card card $ 2.77 $ -- $ -- $ --

Murphy USA 710 E Ben White Blvd, Austin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ 3.03 $ 3.32 $ 2.99

Valero 4602 E Stassney Ln, Austin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ 3.18 $ 3.58 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.