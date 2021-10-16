Where's the cheapest gas in Denver?
(DENVER, CO) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Denver area offering savings of $1.03 per gallon.
Costco at 5195 Wadsworth Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.96 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Mobil at 1465 S Colorado Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.99.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Denver area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.49 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.96
$--
$3.49
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$3.33
$3.55
$3.35
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$3.42
$3.72
$3.35
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$--
$3.45
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.13
$3.33
$3.59
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$3.45
$3.75
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
