Where's the cheapest gas in Denver?

(DENVER, CO) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Denver area offering savings of $1.03 per gallon.

Costco at 5195 Wadsworth Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.96 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Mobil at 1465 S Colorado Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.99.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Denver area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.49 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Costco 5195 Wadsworth Blvd, Arvada

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.96 $ -- $ 3.49 $ --

Mobil 6291 Ralston Rd, Arvada

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.33 $ 3.55 $ 3.35

Shell 5350 Wadsworth Bypass, Arvada

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.42 $ 3.72 $ 3.35

Sam's Club 7805 E 35Th Ave, Denver

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ 3.45 $ --

Sinclair 2101 S Holly St, Denver

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.13 $ 3.33 $ 3.59 $ 3.19

Sinclair 5595 E Florida Ave, Denver

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 3.75 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.