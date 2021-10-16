CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

This is the cheapest gas in Minneapolis right now

Minneapolis Digest
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jHubc_0cTIgu3O00

(MINNEAPOLIS, MN) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Minneapolis area offering savings of $0.36 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 1700 Park Place Blvd. Regular there was listed at $2.93 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.29 at AutoMotion at 3901 Excelsior Blvd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Minneapolis area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.08 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Costco

1700 Park Place Blvd, St Louis Park
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.93
$--
$3.29
$--

Handy Stop

700 Ne Lowry Ave, Minneapolis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$--

Holiday

3700 W 50Th St, Minneapolis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.98
$3.22
$3.58
$--

BP

2636 University Ave Ne, Minneapolis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$3.69
$--

BP

3551 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.69
$--

Marathon

2651 Johnson St Ne, Minneapolis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

#Gas Prices
