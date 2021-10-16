This is the cheapest gas in Minneapolis right now

(MINNEAPOLIS, MN) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Minneapolis area offering savings of $0.36 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 1700 Park Place Blvd. Regular there was listed at $2.93 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.29 at AutoMotion at 3901 Excelsior Blvd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Minneapolis area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.08 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Costco 1700 Park Place Blvd, St Louis Park

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ -- $ 3.29 $ --

Handy Stop 700 Ne Lowry Ave, Minneapolis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ --

Holiday 3700 W 50Th St, Minneapolis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ 3.22 $ 3.58 $ --

BP 2636 University Ave Ne, Minneapolis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.69 $ --

BP 3551 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ --

Marathon 2651 Johnson St Ne, Minneapolis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.