San Diego, CA

San Diego gas at $3.99 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

San Diego Post
 8 days ago
(SAN DIEGO, CA) According to San Diego gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.40 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 650 Gateway Center Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.99 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 900 Orange Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $5.39.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $4.46.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Costco

650 Gateway Center Dr, San Diego
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.99
$--
$4.29
$--

Summit Gasoline

3580 Sports Arena Blvd, Point Loma
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.99
$4.19
$4.39
$3.99
card
card$4.29
$4.49
$4.65
$4.29

Costco

2345 Fenton Pkwy, San Diego
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.99
$--
$4.29
$--

Ultra Gas

3276 El Cajon Blvd, North Park
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.09
$4.23
$4.43
$--
card
card$4.19
$4.33
$4.53
$--

Sinclair

10 Osborn St, National City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.09
$4.29
$4.49
$4.29
card
card$4.19
$4.39
$4.59
$4.39

United Oil

235 S 47Th St, San Diego
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.09
$4.25
$4.35
$--
card
card$4.15
$4.35
$4.45
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

