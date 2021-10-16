San Diego gas at $3.99 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(SAN DIEGO, CA) According to San Diego gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.40 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 650 Gateway Center Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.99 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 900 Orange Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $5.39.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $4.46.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Costco 650 Gateway Center Dr, San Diego

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ -- $ 4.29 $ --

Summit Gasoline 3580 Sports Arena Blvd, Point Loma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ 3.99 card card $ 4.29 $ 4.49 $ 4.65 $ 4.29

Costco 2345 Fenton Pkwy, San Diego

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ -- $ 4.29 $ --

Ultra Gas 3276 El Cajon Blvd, North Park

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.09 $ 4.23 $ 4.43 $ -- card card $ 4.19 $ 4.33 $ 4.53 $ --

Sinclair 10 Osborn St, National City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 4.49 $ 4.29 card card $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ 4.59 $ 4.39

United Oil 235 S 47Th St, San Diego

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.09 $ 4.25 $ 4.35 $ -- card card $ 4.15 $ 4.35 $ 4.45 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.