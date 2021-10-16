CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

This is the cheapest gas in Las Vegas right now

Las Vegas News Beat
Las Vegas News Beat
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0siEmM_0cTIgsHw00

(LAS VEGAS, NV) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Las Vegas area offering savings of $0.69 per gallon.

Costco at 222 S Martin Luther King Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.49 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 190 E Flamingo Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.18.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.81.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Costco

222 S Martin Luther King Blvd, Las Vegas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.49
$--
$3.79
$--
card
card$3.49
$--
$3.79
$--

76

1451 W Owens Ave, Las Vegas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.49
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.59
$--
$--
$3.79

Sam's Club

2658 E Craig Rd, North Las Vegas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.49
$--
$--
$3.41

Sam's Club

5101 S Pecos Rd, Las Vegas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.49
$--
$3.79
$3.49

76

2424 E Russell Rd, Las Vegas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.49
$3.79
$--
$--
card
card$3.59
$3.89
$3.79
$--

ARCO

4916 Paradise Rd, Las Vegas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.53
$3.85
$4.03
$--
card
card$3.63
$3.95
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

With Las Vegas News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

