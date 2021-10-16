Where's the cheapest gas in Miami?
(MIAMI, FL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Miami area offering savings of $1.17 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Westar at 3700 S Dixie Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.97 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Mobil at 38 Crandon Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.14.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.20 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.97
$3.13
$3.35
$3.07
|card
card$3.09
$3.20
$3.45
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.09
$3.59
$3.69
$--
|card
card$3.09
$3.59
$3.69
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.35
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.59
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.65
$3.29
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
