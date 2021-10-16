Where's the cheapest gas in Miami?

(MIAMI, FL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Miami area offering savings of $1.17 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Westar at 3700 S Dixie Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.97 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Mobil at 38 Crandon Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.14.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.20 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Westar 3700 S Dixie Hwy, Coral Gables

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.97 $ 3.13 $ 3.35 $ 3.07 card card $ 3.09 $ 3.20 $ 3.45 $ 3.14

Sunflex Fuels 1599 W Flagler St, Miami

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ 3.59 $ 3.69 $ -- card card $ 3.09 $ 3.59 $ 3.69 $ --

Marathon 1700 Sw 22Nd St, Coral Gables

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

U-Gas 4744 Nw 27Th Ave, Brownsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.35

Chevron 3080 Nw 54Th St, Miami

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ --

Caraf Oil 6151 Nw 32Nd Ave, Miami

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.65 $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.