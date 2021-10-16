CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where's the cheapest gas in Miami?

 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EAQJk_0cTIgqWU00

(MIAMI, FL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Miami area offering savings of $1.17 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Westar at 3700 S Dixie Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.97 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Mobil at 38 Crandon Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.14.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.20 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Westar

3700 S Dixie Hwy, Coral Gables
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.97
$3.13
$3.35
$3.07
card
card$3.09
$3.20
$3.45
$3.14

Sunflex Fuels

1599 W Flagler St, Miami
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.09
$3.59
$3.69
$--
card
card$3.09
$3.59
$3.69
$--

Marathon

1700 Sw 22Nd St, Coral Gables
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--

U-Gas

4744 Nw 27Th Ave, Brownsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.35

Chevron

3080 Nw 54Th St, Miami
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.59
$--

Caraf Oil

6151 Nw 32Nd Ave, Miami
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.65
$3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

