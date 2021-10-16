This is the cheapest gas in Los Angeles right now
(LOS ANGELES, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Los Angeles area offering savings of $1.26 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Berri Brothers at 3860 E 3Rd St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.93 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 900 N Hill St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $5.19.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Los Angeles area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.44 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.93
$4.07
$4.17
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.95
$4.15
$4.25
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.99
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.99
$4.19
$4.29
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.99
$--
$4.35
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.01
$4.21
$4.31
$--
|card
card$4.05
$4.25
$4.35
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
