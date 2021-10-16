This is the cheapest gas in Los Angeles right now

(LOS ANGELES, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Los Angeles area offering savings of $1.26 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Berri Brothers at 3860 E 3Rd St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.93 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 900 N Hill St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $5.19.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Los Angeles area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.44 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Berri Brothers 3860 E 3Rd St, Los Angeles

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.93 $ 4.07 $ 4.17 $ --

ARCO 3834 E 3Rd St, Los Angeles

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.95 $ 4.15 $ 4.25 $ --

ARCO 4860 Huntington Dr S, El Sereno

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

ARCO 4380 Eagle Rock Blvd, Eagle Rock

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ --

Costco 2207 W Commonwealth Ave, Alhambra

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ -- $ 4.35 $ --

Unico 4072 Verdugo Rd, Los Angeles

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.01 $ 4.21 $ 4.31 $ -- card card $ 4.05 $ 4.25 $ 4.35 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.