Los Angeles, CA

This is the cheapest gas in Los Angeles right now

Los Angeles News Beat
Los Angeles News Beat
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nobNz_0cTIgpdl00

(LOS ANGELES, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Los Angeles area offering savings of $1.26 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Berri Brothers at 3860 E 3Rd St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.93 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 900 N Hill St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $5.19.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Los Angeles area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.44 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Berri Brothers

3860 E 3Rd St, Los Angeles
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.93
$4.07
$4.17
$--

ARCO

3834 E 3Rd St, Los Angeles
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.95
$4.15
$4.25
$--

ARCO

4860 Huntington Dr S, El Sereno
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.99
$--
$--
$--

ARCO

4380 Eagle Rock Blvd, Eagle Rock
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.99
$4.19
$4.29
$--

Costco

2207 W Commonwealth Ave, Alhambra
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.99
$--
$4.35
$--

Unico

4072 Verdugo Rd, Los Angeles
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.01
$4.21
$4.31
$--
card
card$4.05
$4.25
$4.35
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

Los Angeles News Beat

Los Angeles News Beat

Los Angeles, CA
