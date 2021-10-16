San Antonio gas at $2.45 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(SAN ANTONIO, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the San Antonio area offering savings of $0.60 per gallon.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at AAFES at Bldg 331 Walters. Regular there was listed at $2.45 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.05 at Valero at 2315 Harry Wurzbach Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater San Antonio area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.85 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.45
$3.10
$3.15
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.56
$2.92
$3.16
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.64
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.67
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.67
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.68
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
