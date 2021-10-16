San Antonio gas at $2.45 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(SAN ANTONIO, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the San Antonio area offering savings of $0.60 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at AAFES at Bldg 331 Walters. Regular there was listed at $2.45 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.05 at Valero at 2315 Harry Wurzbach Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater San Antonio area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.85 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

AAFES Bldg 331 Walters, Fort Sam Houston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.45 $ 3.10 $ 3.15 $ --

Exxon 2302 West Ave, San Antonio

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.56 $ 2.92 $ 3.16 $ --

Stanley's Ice Station 2403 E Commerce St, San Antonio

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ -- $ -- $ --

Steves Food Mart 3102 S Presa St, San Antonio

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ -- $ -- $ --

Superior Convenient Stop 3931 W Commerce St, San Antonio

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ -- $ -- $ --

Easy Stop 423 Nw 24Th St, San Antonio

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.