San Antonio, TX

San Antonio gas at $2.45 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

San Antonio News Alert
 8 days ago
(SAN ANTONIO, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the San Antonio area offering savings of $0.60 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at AAFES at Bldg 331 Walters. Regular there was listed at $2.45 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.05 at Valero at 2315 Harry Wurzbach Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater San Antonio area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.85 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

AAFES

Bldg 331 Walters, Fort Sam Houston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.45
$3.10
$3.15
$--

Exxon

2302 West Ave, San Antonio
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.56
$2.92
$3.16
$--

Stanley's Ice Station

2403 E Commerce St, San Antonio
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.64
$--
$--
$--

Steves Food Mart

3102 S Presa St, San Antonio
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.67
$--
$--
$--

Superior Convenient Stop

3931 W Commerce St, San Antonio
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.67
$--
$--
$--

Easy Stop

423 Nw 24Th St, San Antonio
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.68
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

San Antonio, TX
