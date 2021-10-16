This is the cheapest gas in Cleveland right now
(CLEVELAND, OH) According to Cleveland gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.09 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Pioneer at 3935 W 130Th St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.9 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sunoco at 12404 Cedar Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.99.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Cleveland area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.19 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.90
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$2.90
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.94
$--
$--
$3.49
|card
card$3.04
$3.09
$3.79
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$3.39
$3.69
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$3.57
$3.67
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$--
$--
$3.49
|card
card$3.05
$--
$--
$3.55
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
