CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cleveland, OH

This is the cheapest gas in Cleveland right now

Crooked River Chronicle
Crooked River Chronicle
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gmISL_0cTIgcPY00

(CLEVELAND, OH) According to Cleveland gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.09 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Pioneer at 3935 W 130Th St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.9 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sunoco at 12404 Cedar Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.99.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Cleveland area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.19 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Pioneer

3935 W 130Th St, Cleveland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.90
$--
$--
$--
card
card$2.90
$--
$--
$--

Gas USA

3934 W 117Th St, Cleveland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.94
$--
$--
$3.49
card
card$3.04
$3.09
$3.79
$3.29

Speedy Gas

13601 Lorain Ave, Cleveland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$3.39
$3.69
$3.19

Circle K

13933 Lakewood Heights Blvd, Cleveland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$3.57
$3.67
$--

Q's Gas and Go

4322 Clark Ave, Cleveland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Prime Stations

3580 Ridge Rd, Cleveland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$--
$--
$3.49
card
card$3.05
$--
$--
$3.55

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pioneer, OH
Local
Ohio Traffic
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Traffic
Crooked River Chronicle

Check out these Cleveland homes on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Parma Circle, vinyl sided ranch, 2 bedrooms, dining room w/corner cabinets, hardwood floors, newer windows, central air, attic fan, all appliances stay, updated 100amp
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Sunoco
Crooked River Chronicle

Cleveland gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.53 per gallon

(CLEVELAND, OH) Gas prices vary across in the Cleveland area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.53 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Speedy Gas at 14001 Lakewood Heights Blvd. Regular there was listed at $2.76 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.29 at BP at 900 Carnegie Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
CLEVELAND, OH
Crooked River Chronicle

Crooked River Chronicle

Cleveland, OH
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay informed with the latest news, from politics to local education, government and sports, in the greater Cleveland area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy