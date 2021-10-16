This is the cheapest gas in Cleveland right now

(CLEVELAND, OH) According to Cleveland gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.09 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Pioneer at 3935 W 130Th St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.9 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sunoco at 12404 Cedar Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.99.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Cleveland area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.19 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Pioneer 3935 W 130Th St, Cleveland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.90 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.90 $ -- $ -- $ --

Gas USA 3934 W 117Th St, Cleveland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ 3.49 card card $ 3.04 $ 3.09 $ 3.79 $ 3.29

Speedy Gas 13601 Lorain Ave, Cleveland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.19

Circle K 13933 Lakewood Heights Blvd, Cleveland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.57 $ 3.67 $ --

Q's Gas and Go 4322 Clark Ave, Cleveland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Prime Stations 3580 Ridge Rd, Cleveland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.49 card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ 3.55

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.