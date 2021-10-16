CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(CHICAGO, IL) Gas prices vary across in the Chicago area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.06 per gallon.

Mobil at 4000 N Clark St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.43 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Marathon at 335 N Ogden Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.49.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Chicago area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.87 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Mobil

4000 N Clark St, Chicago
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.43
$3.83
$4.13
$--
card
card$3.59
$3.99
$4.29
$--

Amstar

4701 S Western Blvd, Chicago
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.52
$3.79
$3.99
$--

Costco

1430 S Ashland Ave, Chicago
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.54
$--
$3.94
$--

Amstar

5501 S Ashland Ave, Chicago
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.57
$3.87
$4.17
$3.49

Midwest

1721 S Paulina St, Chicago
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.59
$4.09
$4.59
$--

Costco

2746 N Clybourn Avenue, Chicago
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.59
$--
$3.94
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

