Detroit, MI

Here’s the cheapest gas in Detroit Saturday

 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sGvci_0cTIgNMl00

(DETROIT, MI) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Detroit area offering savings of $146.93 per gallon.

Mobil at 6050 Mt Elliott St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.97 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at XTR at 968 Ottawa St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $149.9.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $59.78 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Mobil

6050 Mt Elliott St, Detroit
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$3.57
$3.87
$--

Amoco

8955 W Warren Ave, Dearborn
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Sunoco

10005 W Warren Ave, Dearborn
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--

Ammex Duty Free

3400 W Fort St, Detroit
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.06
$--
$--
$3.09

Marathon

3199 Gratiot Ave, Detroit
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.09
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--

CITGO

3561 Mount Elliott St, Detroit
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.09
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:07 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

