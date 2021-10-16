Here’s the cheapest gas in Detroit Saturday

(DETROIT, MI) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Detroit area offering savings of $146.93 per gallon.

Mobil at 6050 Mt Elliott St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.97 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at XTR at 968 Ottawa St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $149.9.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $59.78 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Mobil 6050 Mt Elliott St, Detroit

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.57 $ 3.87 $ --

Amoco 8955 W Warren Ave, Dearborn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunoco 10005 W Warren Ave, Dearborn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Ammex Duty Free 3400 W Fort St, Detroit

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.06 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Marathon 3199 Gratiot Ave, Detroit

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

CITGO 3561 Mount Elliott St, Detroit

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:07 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.