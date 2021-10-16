CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Lincoln gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jV7r5_0cTIgLbJ00

(LINCOLN, NE) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Lincoln area offering savings of $0.57 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 4900 N 27Th St. Regular there was listed at $2.93 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.5 at Hy-Vee at 7101 Pioneers Blvd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.18.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sam's Club

4900 N 27Th St, Lincoln
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.93
$--
$--
$3.19

Piedmont Auto Care

1316 S 50Th St, Lincoln
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.25
$--
$3.25

Costco

1620 Pine Lake Rd, Lincoln
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.96
$--
$3.16
$3.08

NP Mart

2801 O St, Lincoln
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Phillips 66

600 South St, Lincoln
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$3.59
$3.19

Kwik Shop

4750 Calvert St, Lincoln
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$3.64
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

