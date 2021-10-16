Lincoln gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(LINCOLN, NE) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Lincoln area offering savings of $0.57 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 4900 N 27Th St. Regular there was listed at $2.93 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.5 at Hy-Vee at 7101 Pioneers Blvd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.18.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sam's Club 4900 N 27Th St, Lincoln

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Piedmont Auto Care 1316 S 50Th St, Lincoln

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.25 $ -- $ 3.25

Costco 1620 Pine Lake Rd, Lincoln

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.96 $ -- $ 3.16 $ 3.08

NP Mart 2801 O St, Lincoln

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Phillips 66 600 South St, Lincoln

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.59 $ 3.19

Kwik Shop 4750 Calvert St, Lincoln

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.64 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.