Here’s the cheapest gas in Houston Saturday

 8 days ago
(HOUSTON, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Houston, you could be saving up to $0.84 per gallon on gas.

Sunoco at 4300 Old Spanish Tr was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.65 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 4740 Katy Fwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.49.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.91 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sunoco

4300 Old Spanish Tr, Houston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.65
$2.95
$3.25
$3.19
card
card$2.68
$2.98
$3.28
$--

Fuel Depot

3927 Telephone Rd, Houston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.65
$--
$--
$--
card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$--

Mobil

7028 Lawndale St, Houston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.65
$--
$--
$--
card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$2.75

Valero

4303 Old Spanish Tr, Houston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.68
$--
$--
$--

Exxon

1003 Studemont St, Houston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.69
$--
$--
$--
card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$--

Gulf

3033 Elgin St, Houston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$3.09
$3.29
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

