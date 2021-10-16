Here’s the cheapest gas in Houston Saturday

(HOUSTON, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Houston, you could be saving up to $0.84 per gallon on gas.

Sunoco at 4300 Old Spanish Tr was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.65 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 4740 Katy Fwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.49.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.91 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sunoco 4300 Old Spanish Tr, Houston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.65 $ 2.95 $ 3.25 $ 3.19 card card $ 2.68 $ 2.98 $ 3.28 $ --

Fuel Depot 3927 Telephone Rd, Houston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.65 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ --

Mobil 7028 Lawndale St, Houston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.65 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ 2.75

Valero 4303 Old Spanish Tr, Houston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.68 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 1003 Studemont St, Houston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ --

Gulf 3033 Elgin St, Houston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.